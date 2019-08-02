ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)- A 60-year-old woman was robbed while walking to her car in south St. Louis Thursday evening.
The woman said she was walking to her car just before 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Itaska Street when two suspects approached her. One of the suspects pulled out a gun while the other demanded that she drop her bookbag, which contained books and an Apple iPad.
After she dropped the bag, the suspects snatched it and ran off.
The woman was not injured.
Police said the suspects were males believed to be 15 or 16 years old.
The investigation is ongoing.
