ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two teens robbed a 13-year-old at gunpoint behind a Kentucky Fried Chicken a little after noon on Saturday in south St. Louis City.
Police said the 13-year-old boy was behind the KFC on 3517 South Grand Blvd in the Tower Grove South neighborhood around 12:30 p.m. Saturday when two teens approached him.
One of the teens, a 14-year-old, tried to take the victim's cellphone when the two started fighting. Police said the second teen, between 13 and 15 years old, pulled out a gun and forced the victim to give up his phone.
Both teen suspects then left the scene. The victim wasn't injured.
At around 3:30 p.m., officers saw the 14-year-old suspect sitting at a bus stop on South Grand. He was taken into custody.
Police said the other suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and green pants.
No other information was released.
