Person sought after North County shooting

Images showing two people sought by police after a man was shot in north St. Louis County on Oct. 5, 2020.

 St. Louis County Police Department

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man crashed into a fire hydrant after he was shot while driving in north St. Louis County Monday evening, police said.

A 19-year-old crashed in the 12000 block of Larimore just before 6:00 p.m. after being shot at least once, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He was later identified as Jerald Blackman Jr., of North County.

A day after the shooting, police released surveillance images showing two people that reportedly ran from the shooting scene. On Friday, police said the two men in the photos had been identified and contacted. The two teens, ages 16 and 18, have reportedly cooperated with detectives and been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.