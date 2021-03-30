ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Late last week, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced all residents 16 and older are eligible for vaccines, however he's leaving it up to local health departments to decide.

If there's enough supply, each individual county can open up eligibility. That's what St. Clair and Madison Counties in Illinois have done.

St. Clair, Madison counties open up vaccine to those 16 and older Anyone who works or lives in Illinois and is 16 and older is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in St. Clair and Madison Counties.

"We have enough vaccines and are continuing to get more in, so we decided to open up eligibility," said Madison County Health Department spokesperson Amy Yeager.

Yeager says they have made a dent into the vulnerable population and are comfortable expanding vaccinations to other folks in the state.

"I'm best friends with a kid who's disabled and I try and make him as happy as I can, and I've been trying to stay in contact with him as long as I can," Logan Kelley explained.

Kelley, a 17-year-old in Madison County, says that's what pushed him to jump at the chance to get vaccinated. Unfortunately, this is the case for a lot of kids. Most of their interaction, happens at school.

"They've been following the rules with not seeing their friends, and it's been hard to watch them slip into depression. They're sad, they're depressed," Adrienne Phillips said.

Phillips is Logan Kelley's mom. She says they've stayed away from other people during the pandemic since family members have other health issues. She tells News 4, she's glad some of her kids can be vaccinated now.

"I actually thought it would be June or July. I was really excited when I got my email saying they were opening up to 16-year-olds," Phillips explained.

Logan Kelley says he was just as excited to get his shot as well.

Anyone under the age of 18 needs to come with a parent or guardian to be vaccinated. The state also requires a photo ID for the vaccine. For kids who don't have their driver's license, it can be a school ID or library card.

As of now, Pfizer is the only manufactured COVID-19 shot that's available for kids under the age of 18.