ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Detectives were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood after a man fired shots toward four victims in an alleyway Friday night.
Around 9:30 p.m., four victims were walking in an alley in the 2700 block of North Kingshighway when they saw a man walk in their direction and suddenly produced a gun and started firing at them.
Police said the victims, aged 19, 21 and two aged 17, ran from the area on foot and jumped a fence until they reached the Covenant House.
All victims sustained minor injuries from falling and climbing the fence, but none of them were struck by gunfire.
Police said the suspect is a 6-foot black man. He was wearing a white jacket and black pants.
Editor's Note: In the initial report, police said there were three victims and they were all grazed by bullets.
