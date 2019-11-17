MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Illinois State Police were called to a deadly crash in Montgomery County that left four people dead Saturday.
Just before 6:30 p.m., a Ford F-150 was heading westbound on Illinois Rte. 185 near East 14th Road when it crossed into the eastbound lane, crashing into a Toyota Sienna head-on.
Officials said 73-year-old William Protz, 72-year-old Jackolyn Protz, and two 14-year-old girls were inside the Toyota. All four died at the scene.
Both Jackolyn and William Protz are from Sullivan, Illinois. The teens are from Vandalia, Illinois, according to the press release.
The Greenville, Illinois Fire Department said they were traveling home from a Vandalia football game.
The 17-year-old driver of the Ford truck was airlifted to a local trauma center after sustaining life-threatening injuries.
An accident reconstruction team is handling the investigation. No additional information has been released.
