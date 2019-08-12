ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two teenagers were killed and three others injured in a single-vehicle crash in Lincoln County Sunday night.
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened on Highway 47 west of Sunswept Drive at 10:40 p.m.
The driver of a 2007 Ford Fusion lost control of the vehicle and the car struck a tree, killing two passengers, Brayden Hood and Mario Montalvo, both 16-year-old and from Troy, Mo.
Three others, including the 16-year-old driver, were taken to local hospitals where their injuries range from minor to serious.
