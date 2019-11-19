ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two teenagers were kidnapped and robbed after getting off a Metro Bus Monday morning.
The two males, ages 15 and 17, told police they got off a Metro Bus at an unknown location shortly after 6:35 a.m. and thought they were going in the wrong direction. While the teenagers were standing on the sidewalk, a black four-door vehicle stopped in front of them and three men got out, pointed guns at the victims and demanded their property, according to police.
When the teenagers didn’t hand over their property fast enough, the suspects told the victims to get into the vehicle, which was occupied by a fourth suspect. The suspects then drove the victims around for about 15 minutes and dropped them off in the area of West Florissant and Pope.
The suspects took the victims’ cell phones and left the area.
The victims were not injured and went home to contact police. Around 7:25 a.m., police said they received a call regarding the prior hold-up in the 5800 block of Thekla.
The investigation is ongoing.
