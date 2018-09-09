Four teens from St. Francois County were seriously injured in a car accident Saturday night.
Police said the accident occurred on Route K, which is east of Highway 67 in Bonne Terre, when a 17-year-old driver in a vehicle with a 15-year-old passenger driving westbound lost control of the car.
The car crossed the center lane and hit another car with two teens, both 17 years old, inside.
All four teens were taken to a nearby children’s hospital. Authorities say all of the injuries are serious.
