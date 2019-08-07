ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two teens were shot just north of downtown St. Louis overnight.
A 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old man were shot in the 900 block of O’Fallon Street just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said both victims were shot in the leg. The victims were taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
A home and vehicle in the area reportedly sustained ballistic damage in the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.