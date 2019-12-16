GLEN CARBON, Ill (KMOV.com) -- Four teenagers were injured while riding ATVs in the snow Monday in rural Madison County, Illinois.
Information remains limited, but sources tell News 4 one girl, believed to be 14 years old, was critically injured. Three other teens were transported to hospitals, as well. Their conditions were not immediately released.
Madison County sheriff's authorities didn't elaborate about what type of ATVs the teens were riding when the injuries happened in the 2000 block of North Bluff Road - near the Cahokia canal - before 4:00 p.m. Monday.
The most seriously injured teen lost control on the snow and rough terrain and flipped the ATV.
News 4 has a crew on the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.
