UPLANDS PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two teens were taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of a 30-year-old man in north St. Louis County while a third suspect is still on the run.
The North County Police Cooperative requested help from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis after a man was found dead in Uplands Park Wednesday.
According to the Major Case Squad, the 30-year-old victim, later identified as Patrick Leeper, was found at a home in the 6500 block of Glenmore Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Police said he died from a gunshot wound.
On Feb. 15, the Major Case Squad said a 15 and a 16-year-old were taken into custody in connection with Leeper's murder. Both are being held in the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention. Officers are still looking for Tyree Devrouax, 17, who was charged with second-degree murder for this homicide.
The Major Case Squad said this shooting death happened during an apparent robbery attempt.
If you know any information about the circumstances surrounding this death, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Uplands Park is outside of Pine Lawn.
