ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two teens are in custody and a third is on the run after a running car was stolen in the Shaw neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
A man told police he left his Honda Civic running as he dropped off groceries at a home in the 3800 block of Shaw Avenue around 3:25 p.m. Then, three teens got into the running car and pointed a gun at the victim as he attempted to stop them.
The stolen vehicle was later found in the area of St. Ferdinand and Taylor. When officers tried to stop it, the car drove away and eventually hit a pole in the 4100 block of Delmar.
Following the crash, the three suspects ran from the car. Two boys, ages 14 and 15, were later taken into custody. A third suspect described as a “juvenile” has not been found.
Authorities said they also found two guns.
