ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three teens are in custody after a woman was carjacked in north St. Louis Thursday evening.
Just before 6 p.m., the teens, ages 15, 17 and 18, allegedly took the woman’s vehicle at gunpoint in the area of 13th Street and Mullanphy.
Several hours later, the stolen vehicle was involved in a crash in the 1100 block of Bristol Lane. The teenage suspect ran from the crashed vehicle but were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, police said.
The 44-year-old carjacking victim was not injured.
An officer reportedly sustained a knee injury and was taken to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.