ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two teenagers are in custody after a man was shot during a carjacking in St. Louis’ West End neighborhood Wednesday night.
Just after 9 p.m., police were notified that a man was shot in the head in the 1200 block of Hodiamont. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition.
When police began investigating, they discovered the 31-year-old’s vehicle had been stolen. The stolen vehicle was later found in the 10000 block of Cabot.
When the vehicle was found, two suspects, ages 14 and 16, were taken into custody by police in Bellefontaine Neighbors. The two boys were then remanded to the Juvenile Courts in St. Louis County.
A gun was reportedly found.
The investigation is ongoing.
