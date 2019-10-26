ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Detectives were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood following a triple shooting late Friday night.
Around 9:30 p.m., three victims, ages 17, 19, and 21, were grazed by bullets in the 2700 block of North Kingshighway. All of the victims were conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
Limited information has been released.
(0) comments
