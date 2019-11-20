ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three teens were found with a BB gun and arrested after a woman was robbed in the Central West End Tuesday.
The woman told police she had just parked her car in the 4300 block of Westminster Place when three teen males approached her around 6 p.m. One of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the woman and demanded her purse.
After taking the victim’s property, the suspects ran off. The woman was not injured.
The woman’s purse had cash missing when it was later found by officers.
The three suspects, ages 15 and 16, were found in the area and taken into custody. They were remanded to the Juvenile Courts. Police said a BB gun was also found.
The investigation is ongoing.
