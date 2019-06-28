MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two Madison County teens are accused of vehicle burglaries in the Godfrey area.
Walker S. Moan, 19, of Alton, and Roman N. Thomeczek, 18, of Godfrey, are accused of stealing miscellaneous items, including personal items and coins, from unlocked vehicles. Authorities estimate the teens are responsible for 70 to 100 vehicle burglaries in the Alton/Godfrey area.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said majority of the incidents are believed to have been unreported or unknown to the victims because no forced entry was made into the vehicles.
Both suspects are facing several burglary charges and are currently in custody in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
Authorities said a third suspect was petitioned to the juvenile courts in relation with the crimes, but that person’s identity has not been released.
