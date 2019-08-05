ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- After being carjacked by an armed man in north St. Louis, police said two teens located their stolen car blocks away.
According to authorities, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were sitting inside a car in the 4400 block of Natural Bridge at 4 p.m. when a suspect wearing a blue bandana over his face demanded the car keys at gunpoint.
The suspect allegedly pulled the keys from the ignition and fled the scene. Officials say the teens chased after the suspect but lost sight of him.
Around 3 p.m. Sunday, the 15-year-old found the car parked in the 4400 block of Labadie. The victim told detectives the keys were still inside and the car was damaged with bullet holes.
None of the victims were injured during the carjacking. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.