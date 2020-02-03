MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two teenagers attacked and robbed a homeless man in Maplewood Monday, according to police.
The pair of 16-year-olds reportedly assaulted the 56-year-old victim outside the Maplewood-Manchester Metrolink station on Manchester road around 7 p.m. Saturday night.
Police say the man was walking to the station, and the two teens attacked him from behind, throwing him to the ground and beating him.
The pair reportedly took about $40 the man was carrying. An officer saw them fleeing the scene on the train, and they were caught at a station in Shrewsbury after they had boarded a bus.
The victim suffered minor injuries, and police were able to recovery the money that was stolen from him.
The 16-year-olds are being held in St. Louis County in the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of second-degree robbery.
