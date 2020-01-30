ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two teenagers were arrested after a woman was shot after she refused to give up her car to them in north St. Louis earlier this month.
The St. Louis City Police Department said the woman was driving near Natural Bridge and Goodfellow on Jan. 10 when four men approached her at gunpoint and asked her to “unlock your door.” Police said the 41-year-old woman then drove away and one of the suspects shot her in the arm around 10:20 a.m.
Police said the injured woman kept driving on Natural Bridge and eventually crashed into another vehicle at Natural Bridge and Clara.
The driver of the other vehicle was hurt. Police said both women were taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.
After police released surveillance video showing suspects connected to the incident, two teenagers were arrested.
One of the suspects was identified as 17-year-old Anthony Conner. He was charged with first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action. His cash-only bond was set at $200,000.
The second suspect was only described by police as a 16-year-old male who was remanded to the juvenile courts.
