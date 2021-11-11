ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police said two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 19-year-old last month.

Isis Mahr was murdered in a quadruple shooting on Oct. 17 in the 8500 block of Church Road at 1:30 a.m. Three other people were shot, but Mahr did not survive her gunshot wounds.

18-year-old Corey Hardy was arrested along with a 17-year-old, police said. The name and picture of the 17-year-old have not become available yet.

Mahr graduated from Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis.