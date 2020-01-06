ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three teens are in custody after leading police on a chase following a carjacking in the Central West End.
A 20-year-old woman told police a 16-year-old walked up to her and demanded her property after she exited her 2013 Lincoln MKX in the 5200 block of Westminster Place around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. The suspect took the woman’s purse and then he and a 13-year-old got into the car and drove off.
The stolen car was later spotted by officers in the area of Union and Page. The suspects reportedly continued driving when officers attempted to stop the car at Union and Page.
Officers pursued the vehicle to Halls Ferry and Riverview Circle. Following a short foot chase, the two suspects who were involved in the carjacking were taken into custody. A 15-year-old was also taken into custody after running from the stolen car.
A gun and the victim’s property were recovered.
The suspects were given to the custody of juvenile courts.
No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.