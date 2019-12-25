ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A total of seven people were shot around St. Louis on Christmas Day so far. Four of them are teenagers.
Police said the first shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Etzel in the West End neighborhood. Two men were shot in the legs.
About 20 minutes later, officers responded to a shooting two miles to the east in the 4500 block of St. Louis Ave. One man was shot in the stomach. This is the Greater Ville neighborhood.
Two 17-year-olds were shot at a bus stop at the intersection of Jefferson and Shenandoah around 11:42 a.m. near the Fox Park neighborhood. Police said one of them was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the foot. They are both in stable condition.
About 20 minutes later, two 18-year-olds were found shot in the 4500 block of Alice in the O'Fallon neighborhood. One of them was shot in the head and is in critical condition. The homicide division is handling this shooting.
"We understand they were being chased by another car," St. Louis City Police Chief John Hayden said. "We have multiple shell casings out here indicate assault rifle had been fired right now. Still piecing together what was the root cause of all of this."
You are asked to call police if you have any information on any of these shootings. You can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.