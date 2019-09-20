ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two teens are accused of an early morning carjacking in St. Louis’ JeffVanderLou neighborhood.
The four victims, who ranged in age from 25 to 60, told police they were in a 1999 Toyota Camry that was parked in the area of N. Grand and Greer when a tan vehicle approached, and two teens got out just befoer 3 a.m. Friday. The suspects, believed to be between 14 and 16 years old, then allegedly pointed guns at the victims.
The victims ran from the area after the suspects demanded they exit the vehicle.
The stolen vehicle was later found unoccupied near Vandeventer and McPherson.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
