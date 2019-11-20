ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a 22-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening in the Central West End.
The robbery happened on Westminister Place near North Newstead Avenue.
Police said the woman had just parked her car and was getting out when the three teenagers approached her. The trio demanded her purse at gunpoint and when she gave it to them, they ran away.
She was unhurt, and officers later discovered a BB gun at the scene
The three juvenile suspects (a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old boys) were arrested thanks to the supplemental police patrols through the CWE Neighborhood Security Initiative (NSI).
“It’s invaluable to have police assets in the neighborhood that can respond quickly,” said Jim Whyte with NSI.
Whyte said the officers happened to be in the area when the robbery call came out around 7 p.m. and were able to quickly respond.
Their patrols are paid by a special tax in the district.
Police said the woman’s purse was recovered in the same 4300 block of Westminister Place and only some cash was missing from it.
The suspects have been turned over to the juvenile court system.
