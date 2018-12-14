ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two teenagers allegedly carjacked a woman near the intersection of N. Grand and Olive early Thursday morning.
The victim told police the suspects robbed her of her 2013 Kia Optima at gunpoint.
Officers were able to deploy a tire-deflation device, disabling a front tire on the victim's vehicle. The suspects ran away from the scene, but officers caught them, taking them into custody.
Police say the suspects were remanded to the Juvenile Courts.
The victim was not injured, and a firearm was recovered.
The investigation is ongoing.
