ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager is in custody after allegedly carjacking a man near Saint Louis University and leading officers on a chase overnight.
A 33-year-old man told police he was asleep in his car outside a Papa John’s at 3822 Laclede when the 17-year-old suspect opened the passenger door, pointed a gun at him and demanded he get out around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. After the man complied, the suspect drove off in the 2016 Hyundai Elantra.
St. Louis police later spotted the car, but it drove off when officers attempted to stop it, prompting a police pursuit. The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into a tow truck near North Broadway and Biddle. The suspect ran from the crashed vehicle and was taken into custody following a short foot chase.
The 17-year-old was in possession of multiple vehicle key fobs, police said. He was remanded to the Juvenile Courts.
Two other teenagers were found in the stolen car, but police said they were not involved in the robbery. Officers transported them home.
According to police, two guns were recovered. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.