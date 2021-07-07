SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A teen was shot and killed in Spanish Lake Wednesday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department said the shooting happened near Larimore Park in the 11800 block of Larimore Road after 6:15 p.m. Investigators said a teen about 17 years old got into an argument with someone and was shot and killed at the scene.
If you know anything about this shooting, call the police department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
