NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a teen was found dead in a north St. Louis neighborhood Tuesday night.
Officers arrived to the 2800 block of Franklin where they found a girl between the age of 13 and 16 shot. She died at the scene, police said.
No additional information has been released. The is an ongoing investigation.
