ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenage boy and woman were wounded in a rolling gun battle that started near Forest Park and ended near the Delmar Loop.
Police say the rolling gun battle started near the intersection of Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere just before noon. The rolling gun battle later made its way onto Delmar and continued west. Shots were exchanged between occupants of a white Toyota and a truck.
The victims were later found in their car in the University City Municipal Garage, near Eastgate Avenue. Officers found the teenager shot in the hand and the woman shot in the leg. Both were conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
The search is on for the occupants of the other car.
