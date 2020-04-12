ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With stay-at-home orders in effect in many states, a growing number of senior citizens and people with compromised immune systems are struggling to get the essentials they need. A new website, aims to change that.
Jacob Kraus, a 16-year-old from Long Beach, California created the website CovidConnections.com to help people like his grandparents who live in Creve Coeur, Missouri.
"If they don't take one precaution that could put them at a very high-risk," Kraus said.
The website pairs people needing help with a healthy volunteer to perform tasks like grocery shopping and medication delivery. The site pairs duos based on location and the type of service they need.
The service is free and those in need of help reimburse volunteers for out of pocket expenses only. The website launched on March 19 and is already in multiple cities within six different states.
"I knew creating a website like this would be my way to contribute during a very difficult time during the pandemic," Kraus said.
Volunteers and those needing help simply fill out a form on covidconnections.com.
Kraus said he already has a total of 100 volunteers signed up and hopes to expand the service nationwide.
"My hope is that this basically allows these older folks who are at-risk to stay home and prevent the risk of them to possibly get the virus or just become sick," Kraus said. "By them staying at home and having a healthy volunteer help them with their grocery shopping, saves them the trip out."
