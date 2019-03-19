SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A teenager from California spent hours placing flags in front of gravesites at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Tuesday.
Preston Sharp, 13, traveled into town from northern California to do something he does across the country. His mission started on Veterans Day 2015 when he visited a cemetery to honor his grandfather, who served in the Navy.
He said he did not see anyone else doing the same thing.
“I get really frustrated, mad that veteran were not being honored on Veterans Day because they gave their lives for us, risked their lives for us. I feel like we need to give some of that back,” said Sharp.
At 10-years-old, he started a non-profit called Veterans’ Flags and Flowers, with the goal of visiting cemeteries in all 50 states.
“So far, I’ve honored veterans in 27 states,” Sharp said. "Around 205,000 honored with flags and flowers on veterans' gravesites."
Sharp makes connections and raises money through social media, and has received a lot of recognition, including attending President Trump’s State of the Union Address in 2018. He sat next to First Lady Melania Trump during the speech.
“It was probably one of the best events I’ll ever go to because I got to go in a motorcade, all of that was amazing,” he said.
Sharp said his mission won’t end after he visits all 50 states, adding that his focus will shift.
“I am going to focus more on veterans’ suicide and going to any cemeteries and burials in different countries that American soldiers fought in,” Sharp said.
To donate to his non-profit, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.