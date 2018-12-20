ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - One area teen used her time in the hospital to write a song and is now using it inspire sick children in the area.
Raelyn Winick has been in and out of the hospital for a year and a half. She was told she was in kidney failure but she kept writing and singing.
“My mom took a video of me singing “The House that Built Me” in my hospital bed because this is what I love to do,” said Winick.
The Leadington, Missouri native has been singing since she was 4-years-old, so it was only natural for her to use music to help her through one the most difficult challenges she’s ever had to face. Her illness inspired her to write a song while in the hospital.
“It helped me cope one I wrote it. Honestly, I kept it sitting in my notebook for about a year before I did something with it,” said Winick.
The song is called “It’s Not the End,” and she performed it at St. Louis Children’s Hospital Thursday. The message of the song is simple:
“It’s not the end, and that you can push through it and something good will come of it,” said Winick.
She has recorded the song it was released this past August. It is available on iTunes or any other downloadable site.
“I’m so excited just to keep pushing forward, keep making music and keep inspiring people with my words and my songs,” said Winick.
