ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager used brass knuckles to assault a woman during a South City robbery early Friday morning, according to police.
The 29-year-old victim told police the 18-year-old suspect, who she knows, assaulted her and stole her money around 2:40 a.m. in the 3000 block of Miami.
When officers arrived, the woman was suffering from facial injuries. Emergency crews responded but the victim refused treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
