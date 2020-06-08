FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police said a teen fell down a bluff while running from officers after he tried to steal from a Walmart store Monday afternoon.
Police said a 14-year-old boy tried to steal a cart full of electronics from the Walmart store at Gravois Bluffs. The suspect was confronted by an employee and ran out of the store, leaving the merchandise behind.
St. Louis County police officers were called to the scene and searched for the teen. Police said he did not comply with orders from officers and ran to a nearby wooded area. He continued to run, police said, before he jumped over a fence and fell down a bluff.
The suspect was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.