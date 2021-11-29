NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A teen was shot while waiting for the bus Monday morning, but did not realize he was wounded until he arrived at school.
Police tell News 4 a 14-year-old boy was waiting at a Metro bus stop in the 900 block of Euclid when a newer model black Honda going north on Euclid approached him. Someone inside then started firing shots.
The teen did not realize his left arm had been grazed by a bullet until he arrived at school, where he told the nurse what happened. The school then contacted police.
A parent of the teen refused medical attention for him.
