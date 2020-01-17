FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A teenager was critically injured during an early morning house fire in Florissant.
The fire broke out at a home in the area of Lilac Drive and Curtis Court around 3 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters said a teenager had to rescued from the basement when first responders arrived. The teen’s parents were home at the time the fire broke out and were the ones to call first responders for help, according to authorities.
Fire officials told News 4 their first check of the home found no working smoke detectors.
No other information has been released.
