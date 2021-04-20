SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 18-year-old would-be robber was arrested after stabbing a 60-year-old man Monday morning in Shrewsbury.
Just before 6 a.m., Shrewsbury Police responded to the PhilMart in the 7200 block of Lansdowe after a panic alarm was triggered. When they arrived, they found a 60-year-old man stabbed in the head. The victim told police he was in the parking lot when 18-year-old Blake Parker demanded money.
Parker ran away empty-handed but was later caught in the 7300 block of Weil Avenue. The knife was located. The 60-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Parker was charged with assault, armed criminal action, and attempted robbery. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.