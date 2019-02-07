ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after an argument erupted into a stabbing inside in north St. Louis home Wednesday afternoon.
Officers arrived to the 1300 block of Gimblin after a 18-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed in her arm. Once they arrived, police learned the woman hit her 47-year-old mother and her 25-year-old sister in the face.
The fight between the woman stemmed from an earlier argument where the 18-year-old was stabbed by her older sister.
The older sister reportedly left the home before officers arrived, police say.
It is unknown when the incident exactly took place but officials estimated it was between 1 p.m. and 2:40 p.m.
Authorities took the injured 18-year-old into custody at the scene.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is going.
