ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was allegedly robbed by a teen while rehabbing a building in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood Tuesday night.
The 43-year-old victim told police he was rehabbing a building in the 4300 block of Manchester when a boy between the ages of 13 or 14 entered and pointed a gun at him before 5 p.m.
The teenage suspect then reportedly asked the man for his property. After taking money from the victim, the suspect then ran from the area.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
