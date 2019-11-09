NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot while walking down the street in Spanish Lake Saturday afternoon.
Authorities received a call from a residence in the 1600 block of El Tigre Terrace for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the teen, who had been shot in the lower body.
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still trying to determine where exactly the shooting happened. Other information was not immediately known.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
