NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager was shot while driving on Interstate 70 in North City Tuesday night.

Growing concern over the number of shootings happening on St. Louis interstates Speeding is one of the biggest issues on the interstates in the St. Louis Metro, which can lead to aggressive driving and other incidents. Now, there's growing concern about shootings on the interstate.

The shooting happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Goodfellow just before 9:00 p.m. The 17-year-old was shot in the shoulder, hand and leg. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical/stable condition.

This is the ninth shooting to happen on Interstate 70 within the last year. Last week, a woman died after being shot on the interstate near the Madison exit just north of downtown.