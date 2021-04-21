Police are investigating a shooting that happened on I-70 in North City Tuesday night.

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager was shot while driving on Interstate 70 in North City Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Goodfellow just before 9:00 p.m. The 17-year-old was shot in the shoulder, hand and leg. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical/stable condition.

This is the ninth shooting to happen on Interstate 70 within the last year. Last week, a woman died after being shot on the interstate near the Madison exit just north of downtown.

