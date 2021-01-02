ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An 18-year-old woman shot in a hotel room at the Westin in downtown St. Louis late on New Year’s Eve.
Police say several teenage boys were gambling when an argument broke out. One of them pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital and was listed as stable.
