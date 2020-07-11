Teen shot, killed north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teen was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis City Saturday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a male in his late teens was shot in the 900 block of O'Fallon Street in the Columbus Square neighborhood just after 4 p.m.
The teen died on the way to the hospital and officers are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.