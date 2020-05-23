ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teen was shot and killed in St. Louis City Saturday night.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a teen male was shot in the chest by a friend who was playing with a gun in the Vandeventer neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Evans after 9:30 p.m.
The teenager was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
No other information was released.
