KMOV Homicide Investigation Generic
Credit: KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teen was shot and killed in St. Louis City Saturday night. 

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a teen male was shot in the chest by a friend who was playing with a gun in the Vandeventer neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Evans after 9:30 p.m.

The teenager was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. 

No other information was released. 

