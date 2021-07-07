SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 16-year-old was critically wounded after a gun deal went wrong in South City.
According to police, a 16-year-old boy snuck out of his home around 1 a.m. to buy a gun from a person in the 7800 block of Tennessee Place. During the deal, the teen was shot in the neck. Paramedics took him to a local hospital for treatment. He is in critical condition.
Limited details about the suspect’s description has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.