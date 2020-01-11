ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teen was shot Friday afternoon in north St. Louis City.
Police said the 19-year-old showed up to the hospital after getting shot in the leg. He didn't provide police with specific information but told them the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Semple Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
No other information was released.
