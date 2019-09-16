ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teen is recovering after he was struck by a bullet Sunday evening in south St. Louis.
Police arrived to the 3400 block of Nebraska Avenue where they found a 18-year-old boy was shot in the knee around 6:54 p.m. He was conscious and breathing when he was found.
The teen told officers he was in Love Bank Park, located in the 2800 block of Cherokee, when he heard gunshots. While he was running away from the gunfire, police said he was struck by a bullet.
No additional information was released.
