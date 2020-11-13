ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teenager was shot in the face in south St. Louis City Friday evening.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 15-year-old boy was shot in the 3300 block of Nebraska Ave. just before 7 p.m. in the Benton Park West neighborhood.
He was found shot in the face and torso. No other information was released.
